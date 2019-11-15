Determined to empower youth of the country: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan in a meeting with Special Assistant for Youth Affairs, Usman Dar praised him for his excellent performance in his field, ARY News reported on Friday.

Usman Dar called on the prime minister today at his office to update him on the initiatives and work being done under the youth affairs portfolio.

PM Imran Khan hailed Dar for ensuring merit and transparency in his area of work and excelling at it, Prime Minister also expressed firm resolve to ensure more platforms and opportunities for the youngster to step forth and showcase their abilities.

The premier said on the occasion: “Youth is the backbone of the economy, I am hopeful that the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program‘ would go a long way into improving the economic condition of the country.”

Imran Khan also said that with the introduction of new business and investment models, buying and selling would improve exponentially, in-turn favoring the dilapidated economy yet again.

In conclusion, the prime minister asked Usman Dar to ensure the same level of transparency and meritocracy in the domain as he has up till now.

