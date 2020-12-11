Promotion of tourism sector govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the promotion of tourism sector was the top priority of the government, ARY News reported.

He said this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad after witnessing an agreement signing between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and World Bank for ECO Tourism.

The government will expand road networks to boost tourism, PM Imran said, adding that unplanned tourism had badly affected tourist spots.

He underlined the need for protection and preservation of environment of tourist spots in the country. The prime minister emphasized that the model of development of tourist resorts should benefit the local population and provides livelihood opportunities to them.

He maintained it will made our tourism sector sustainable and help in preserving the tourist spots.

“The initiative taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government today which involves waste collection, management and recycling activities will go a long way in protecting our picturesque sites.”

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that domestic tourism has reached record levels in the country.

Earlier on August 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed commitment to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a tourism hub.

Talking to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who called on him at his office in Islamabad, PM Imran had lauded the steps taken by the provincial government to boost tourism. He had felicitated the chief minister over launching Sehat Sahulat Programme for entire KP residents.

