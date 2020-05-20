Tourist spots, hotels in Murree to remain closed during Eid holidays

MURREE: As part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, the district administration on Wednesday announced that all the tourist spots and hotels in Murree will remain closed during the Eidul-Fitr holidays, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Rawalpindi’s deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq said that the decision has been taken in the best interest of people so they could be saved from the virus. He urged the people to avoid visiting Murree during the Eid holidays.

He maintained that rush at the tourist spots could cause further spread of the novel coronavirus. Only area residents will be allowed to enter in Murree after showing their CNIC, the DC added.

Read More: All hotels closed in Murree amid coronavirus scare

Earlier on March 19, as part of preventive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus, the government haf shut all the hotels in Murree for an unidentified period.

According to the details, the hotels had been stopped from booking and the tourists were directed to vacate the rooms till 9 a.m. on that day.

Sources had said that the hotels will remain closed in Murree till further directions by the government.

Comments

comments