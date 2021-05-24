Tourist spots in KP reopened for public under strict SOPs

PESHAWAR: Spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government Kamran Bangash on Monday said that tourist spots in the province have been reopened for the public, ARY News reported.

Bangash, while welcoming the tourists to the province, urged them to ensure cleanness while their visits. He also appealed to them to stick to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

“Wear facemasks and ensure social distancing,” Kamran Bangash said in his statement.

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decided to reopen the tourist spots in the country amid a decrease in the number of coronavirus patients.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in its guidelines said that mandatory collection of Negative PCR/COVID-19 report along with CNICs by hotels/guesthouses management should be ensured before booking of rooms.

Those guests who are vaccinated should be requested to deposit a copy of the authentic vaccination certificate, according to the guidelines.

It advised hotels not to book rooms for people above 50 years of age without vaccination certificates after 1st June 2021while reservation of rooms would not be done for guests over 40 years of age after 1st July 2021 without vaccination certificates.

