Toxic gas leakage: Today’s meeting of Sindh cabinet postponed

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet today’s (Tuesday) meeting has been postponed amid mysterious toxic gas leakage in Kemari, Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to spokesperson of Sindh chief minister, the meeting will now be held on Wednesday at 3pm at New Sindh Secretariat Building.

In the wee hours of Monday night, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited city’s private medical facility and inquired about the health of gas-affected persons. He also directed the administration to use all resources to provide best treatment to the patients.

The CM Sindh assured the affected persons of provision of best health facilities to them.

Murad Ali Shah was accompanied by Murtaza Wahab and other government officials.

After holding a joint inspection of the affected areas, the investigators of key institutions found clues of the toxic gas spreading from a cargo ship docked at Karachi port, claimed sources.

At least 220 people have thus far have been struck by the looming gas and have been hospitalised since Sunday.

More people falling sick due to the toxic gas vapours in the air continue to file in for treatment at hospitals in Karachi.

Death toll in Karachi’s mysterious gas leakage has surged to seven as one more fell prey to the toxic gas at midnight on Monday.

