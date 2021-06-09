Beware! Traffic violation in Lahore to lead to licence suspension

LAHORE: With an aim to discourage violations of traffic laws in the city, the Lahore traffic police have decided to suspend the driving licences of the culprits, ARY News reported

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntanzar Mehdi in his statement made it clear that there would be no relaxation for offenders violating one-way traffic rules in the city.

Terming the violation of one-way as a suicide, he added that violators will face strict action and added that deployment of traffic wardens has been increased.

Earlier in the month of March, the cabinet committee for traffic in the Lahore city had approved the traffic police-proposed hike in traffic violation fines to discourage reckless driving and incidence of accidents, said sources.

Punjab’s law minister Raja Basharat headed the session which approved the amendment which means those found over-speeding, not wearing helmets, or violating lane rules will be liable to pay more in challan fees.

