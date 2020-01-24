Traffic flow disrupts as water pipeline bursts in Karachi

KARACHI: Traffic movement along one section at a busy Shahrai-e-Faisal was disrupted after water pipeline burst on Friday morning, ARY News reported.

The pipeline failure has submerged the road with fresh water, making it difficult for the vehicles to pass through easily.

The Karachi traffic police have advised motorists to exercise caution while driving on the specified road due to skidding wet surface due to pipeline burst.

Thousands of fresh water gallons are being wasted due to non-fixation of the leakage.

Read more: Construction of new water reservoirs top priority: Faisal Vawda

Earlier on January 3, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) negligence had resulted in the overflow of drinking water on the streets of the metropolis.

Freshwater continued to pour out as busy roadways in Karachi causing severe traffic jams.

Roadways of Gulshan e Iqbal, Civic Centre, Hassan Square, North Nazimabad and Paposh Nagar along with others had witnessed severe traffic jams due to water pipeline leakages in a vast area.

Comments

comments