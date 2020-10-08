Speeding trailer crushes five people to death in Matiari

MATIARI: At least five persons were killed and six others were wounded when a trailer run over them at the National Highway in Matiari, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to eye-witnesses, the driver of the trailer lost control due to over-speeding and crushed five people including two women to death on the spot who were standing along road side.

The incident happened in the limits of Badani Ps. Police have seized the trailer and also arrested the driver and cleaner of the trailer from the spot.

Bodies and injured were rushed to the hospital.

In a separate road crash on August 22, a child was killed and three including a woman were injured when a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle in Karachi.

The incident took place in the FB Industrial Area, where a family, traveling on a motorcycle was hit by a dumper, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to three others.

The body of the child and the injured were rushed to the hospital by the rescue teams.

