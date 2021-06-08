Train operations badly affected after Ghotki accident

KARACHI: The train operations across the country have suffered badly after Sir Syed Express and Millat Express collided with each other yesterday near Ghotki leading to at least 62 deaths and injuries to dozens of others, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the operations of as many as 14 trains that had to left from Karachi to other parts of the country have been suspended.

The Train operations of eight more trains that had to move between Peshawar and Lahore and Rawalpindi to Lahore were suspended while operations of Khyber Mail moving between Peshawar to Karachi and Green Line from Rawalpindi are also halted.

Pak Business Express, Karachi Express, Karakoram Express, Jinnah Express, and Millat Express were also not allowed yet to being their Train operation.

The railway authorities had to suffer a loss of millions of rupees in terms of revenue collection owing to the suspension of the Train operation while passengers are also facing difficulties due to the ongoing situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll in a collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express near Ghotki has surged to 62, confirmed the commissioner Sukkur adding that more than 100 persons sustained injuries. The rescue operation is still underway at the crash site.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

Troops of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh are also assisting the civil administration in the operation.

