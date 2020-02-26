Trainer jet escapes accident as nose-wheel falls off after taking flight

KARACHI: The nose-wheel fell off a plane after it took flight for a training mission, however, the pilot managed to make a safe emergency landing, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A Cessna trainer jet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) took off from the airport but its nose-wheel fell off just after taking flight. The pilot of the plane contacted control tower for making an emergency landing.

After getting the permission, the pilot landed safely on the runway, said airport sources.

Read: PIA flight escapes accident at Lahore airport

On February 20, a Riyadh-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight had made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport due to technical fault.

Sources said that the PIA flight PK-729 was en route to Riyadh from Multan when it made an emergency landing at Karachi airport due to technical fault.

The pilot of the aircraft immediately contacted the control tower to seek permission for an emergency landing and safely landed the aircraft with more than 130 passengers on board.

