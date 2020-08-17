Private trainer jet escapes dangerous accident at Islamabad airport

KARACHI: A Cessna aircraft escaped a dangerous accident as its tyre punctured while landing at New Islamabad International Airport on Monday, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The trainer jet with instructor and trainee on board escaped accident after the tyre of its landing gear punctured at the runway. However, the instructor pilot exhibited his expertise and managed to safely land the aircraft.

Later, the technical staff removed the plane belonging to a private flying club from the runway after replacing its tyre. The airport authorities have closed the runway for 12 minutes to inspect the damages on the runway.

In February, the nose-wheel had fallen off a plane after it took flight for a training mission, however, the pilot managed to make a safe emergency landing.

A Cessna trainer jet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had taken off from the airport but its nose-wheel fell off just after taking flight. The pilot of the plane contacted control tower for making an emergency landing.

