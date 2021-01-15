Mutilated body of transgender person recovered from Karachi house
KARACHI: In an appalling development to have reported on Friday, the city police have found a mutilated body of one transgender person from a Clifton house, ARY News reported.
According to the available details collected on the case, the police say the deceased transgender person has been identified as 40-year-old Guddu.
The police said the body is at least one-day-old and it contains physical torture marks on it.
