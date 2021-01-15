Mutilated body of transgender person recovered from Karachi house

KARACHI: In an appalling development to have reported on Friday, the city police have found a mutilated body of one transgender person from a Clifton house, ARY News reported.

According to the available details collected on the case, the police say the deceased transgender person has been identified as 40-year-old Guddu.

The police said the body is at least one-day-old and it contains physical torture marks on it.

READ: TRIGGER WARNING: Karachi woman dies by ‘suicide’ after falling off bridge

A woman in the metropolis has allegedly died by suicide on Friday as police say she jumped off of a bridge in Sharea Faisal.

According to the available preliminary reports on the matter the woman who identified as Gul Nazeer Jan, a resident of Karachi’s Umar Colony, was in a disturbed state of mind as the deceased had a history of mental disorders, police say.

However, the investigation into her alleged suicide, more than the statements from the family, has been initiated and police. Separately earlier today, the Police presented so far progress report in eight-year-old girl rape and murder case in Pir Jo Goth city of Sindh’s Khairpur district.

