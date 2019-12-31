Tribunal declares election of two BAP MPAs void

QUETTA: An election tribunal on Tuesday declared election of two members of Balochistan Assembly as void, ARY News reported.

The tribunal declared election of Abdul Rehman Khetran and Akbar Askani MPAs as void while deciding election petitions against them.

Abdul Rehman Khetran had won the provincial assembly seat PB-VIII Barkhan and Akbar Askani was returned elected from PB -48 Kech-IV constituency.

The tribunal has ordered re-election on the constituencies vacated due to the decision.

Both members were affiliated with Balochistan Awami Party, which is the major partner in the provincial ruling coalition.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was the information technology minister in Chief Minister Jam Kamal‘s cabinet. He was elected MPA as an independent candidate from Barkhan in 2018 general election. He had later joined the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

While Mir Akbar Askani had won the election on BAP ticket from provincial constituency PB-48 Kech-IV in general election.

Balochistan National Party (Awami) candidate Muhammad Asghar stood second and Hammal Khan of Balochistan National Party remained third in the polls.

