Tropical cyclone could develop over Arabian Sea by May 16: Met office

KARACHI: Met Office has issued a warning regarding an imminent tropical cyclone to be developed over the Arabian Sea by May 16, asking fishermen to avoid going into deep waters, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a low-pressure area could develop over the Arabian Sea by May 14 and it could convert into a tropical cyclone by May 16.

“Tropical cyclone center of the met office is keeping an eye on the weather development,” it said adding that so far no coastal belt of the country is under any sort of threat from the possible cyclone.

The met office has, however, asked the fishermen to avoid going into the deep waters.

The met office yesterday in its weather alert said that windy weather was observed in Karachi with 20 kilometres per hour wind speed. Dusty winds from southwest blowing in the port city limiting the visibility range, the met office said.

In otherwise hot and humid weather in the city maximum temperature could soar to 38 ºCelsius.

The weather department has forecast extremely hot and dry weather conditions in most parts of Sindh with likely rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Comments

comments