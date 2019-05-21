Truck crushes three to death in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A speeding truck crushed three motorcyclists to death and injured another at Jhang road, Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a speeding truck hit four youth, riding motorcyclist at the Jhang road, resulting in death of three on the spot and severe injuries to one.

“The bodies and injured were moved to hospital for medico-legal”, the local police said.

Meanwhile, the truck driver managed to flee away from the scene after the incident. The police have started investigation into the mishap after seizing the truck.

On Sunday, two people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries on Sunday as a passenger van and an oil tanker collided near Fateh Jung, Attock.

As per details, the accident was met at Rawalpindi-Kohat road, killing two people on the spot and injuring other five.

Earlier, on March 30, at least seven people, including six female students, died while two others suffered injuries when a speeding bus rammed into a rickshaw near Sarai Muhajir, Bhakkar.

According to police, the girls were on their way home after appearing in the examinations when the bus crashed into the rickshaw near a petrol pump in Sarai Muhajir.

The deceased were identified as Iqra Rafiq, Sawera Shafiq, Ifat Ahmed, Mariyam Ashraf, Mehreen Yaqoob, Sobia Arshad, and rickshaw driver Imran.

