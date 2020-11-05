Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’

Trump

President Donald Trump threatened more legal challenges on Thursday over results from Tuesday’s presidential election in a handful of states, claiming without any evidence that voter fraud has been committed in places where Democrat Joe Biden appears to have won.

“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud,” Trump wrote in a tweet, without listing specific states or examples of alleged fraud.

More details to follow…

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM set to inaugurate Hasanabdal railway station reconstructed after 127 years

Pakistan

Will not mete out vengeful treatment to PML-N prisoners: Fayyaz Chohan

Pakistan

Sindh reports highest daily coronavirus cases since July

International

Police arrest 11 in Portland, 50 in New York at protests after US vote


ARY NEWS URDU