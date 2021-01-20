American rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have been pardoned by Donald Trump on his last day in the presidential office, reported Billboard.

The two rappers had been facing prison time for possessing firearms – Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found in illegal possession of a loaded handgun in December 2019. Already a convicted felon from a gun charge in 2007, Carter would’ve faced up to 10 years in prison if not pardoned.

On the other hand, Kodak Black, born Bill Kahan Kapri, pleaded guilty to a firearms possession charge in March 2020. He has been in prison since then.

Carter’s pardon hardly comes as a surprise after he backed Trump’s reelection campaign in Oct. 2020, posting a picture with the President and lauding his policies.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he wrote, much to his fans and follower’s chagrin.

The full list of pardons was released late on Tuesday, Jan. 19, a day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President. The list, however, notably did not include Wikileaks’ Julian Assange and Edward Snowden.

