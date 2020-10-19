Trump says he will test for COVID-19 before next presidential debate

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would test for the coronavirus before the next presidential debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden this week.

“Sure I would have no problem with that,” Trump told reporters when he was asked whether he would be tested before Thursday’s debate in Nashville.

Trump announced on Oct 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and has declined to say when he last tested negative before the previous debate held on Sept. 29.

Earlier, Donald Trump’s teenage son Barron contracted the coronavirus, First Lady Melania Trump revealed last week in a shocking piece of news underlining how much the Republican president is struggling to divert attention away from the coronavirus pandemic in the final stages of his reelection fight.

Melania Trump wrote in a statement that after she and the president tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago, “Naturally my mind went immediately to our son.”

She said the 14-year-old, who goes to a private school near Washington, did not experience symptoms and has since tested negative.

“Barron Trump, you know, he had the Corona 19,” Trump said Wednesday night at a rally in Iowa. “He had it such a short period of time I don t even think he knew he had it.”

