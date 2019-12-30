TTP suicide wing head Saifullah Mehsud killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: A key commander of outlawed TTP, Saifullah Mehsud was killed in Afghanistan, foreign media reports said.

The group has confirmed the death of the head of its suicide bombing wing.

Saifullah Mehsud was shot dead by unknown gunmen outside the Guloon camp in Khost province of eastern Afghanistan, foreign media reports said.

Saifullah Mehsud was notorious for preparing suicide jackets and suicide bombers for terrorist acts and was among the terrorists most wanted to Pakistan for his involvement in several terror attacks in the country, the report said.

Mehusd was the mastermind of a tragic bus attack in port city of Karachi that had killed around 59 people in year 2015 and he had also claimed the responsibility, foreign media report said.

Saifullah Mehsud was fled from the country to Afghanistan after a security operation launched in Waziristan region, according to the report.

Analysts have termed the killing of Mehsud a big hit to the terrorist outfit TTP.

Comments

comments