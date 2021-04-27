‘TTP terrorist’ arrested by SIU CIA personnel in Karachi

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) CIA Karachi claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist of a banned outfit, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during a raid in Karachi’s Manghopir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The SIU personnel have arrested an alleged TTP terrorist, Nazeerullah, on information shared by a law enforcement agency besides recovering explosive material and an unlicensed pistol from his possession.

According to the SIU CIA, Nazeerullah disclosed during the interrogation that his father Abdullah Khan had a close affiliation with TTP commander Ehsanullah Ehsan and he joined the banned outfit along with another terrorist Dawa Jaan. He was motivated to carry bomb attacks against the security forces and provided a motorcycle to be used in the attack.

The arrested terrorist also disclosed that the TTP commander had prepared another suicide bomber, Junaid, to carry out attacks. It emerged that

Moreover, two terrorists including Mushfiq and Moosa had been tasked to kill Dr Pirzada by the Molvi Mehboob who took over command after Ehsanullah under allegations that the doctor provided information to the intelligence agencies regarding the TTP commander which resulted in his killing.

It emerged that Nazeerullah was arrested by the SIU officials near Super Highway where he reached to collect information about a security official. The SIU spokesperson added that further investigation is underway.

