Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Turkey adds crypto firms to money laundering, terror financing rules

Turkey Cryptocurrency

Turkey added cryptocurrency trading platforms to the list of firms covered by anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulation, it said in a presidential decree published early on Saturday.

The Official Gazette said the country’s latest expansion of rules governing cryptocurrency transactions would take immediate effect and cover “crypto asset service providers”, which would be liable to the existing regulations.

Last month Turkey’s central bank banned the use of crypto assets for payments on the grounds such transactions were risky. In the days that followed two Turkey-based cryptocurrency trading platforms were halted under separate investigations.

The probe into one of them, Thodex, led to the jailing on Thursday of six suspects including the siblings of its chief executive, Faruk Fatih Ozer, who Turkish authorities are seeking after he travelled to Albania.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

PM commends FBR on 57% growth in tax collection in April

International

Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread

Pakistan

PM expresses satisfaction over progress on CPEC projects

International

Delivery bikes likely to be banned from main, ring roads

[X] Close