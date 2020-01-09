More than 60 Pakistanis deported from Turkey arrive in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: More than 60 illegal Pakistani immigrants deported from Turkey have arrived in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The deported Pakistanis from Turkey were taken into custody by the authorities after their arrival at the airport.

The authorities have released 38 passengers after verification of travel documents, whereas, 26 were detained and shifted to passport cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

Earlier in December last year, Turkey had deported 17 Pakistanis who were residing illegally in the country.

The deportees reached Islamabad via Riyadh through a flight of Turkish Airlines XY-315. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) transferred 12 deportees to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell as they entered Turkey through illegal means and no record was found during immigration.

Meanwhile, the rest were allowed to go to their homes.

