Turkey deports 17 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Turkey deports

ISLAMABAD: Turkey on Sunday deported 17 Pakistanis who were residing illegally in the country, ARY News reported.

The deportees reached Islamabad via Riyadh through a flight of Turkish Airlines XY-315. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) transferred 12 deportees to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell as they entered Turkey through illegal means and no record was found during immigration.

Meanwhile, the rest were allowed to go to their homes.

Back in September, the 24 illegal Pakistani immigrants were deported by Turkey.

Read more: 101 illegal Pakistani trespassers deported from Iran

The deportees arrived in Islamabad through a flight of Turkish Airlines were handed over the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

