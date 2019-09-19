Turkey deports 24 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: The 24 illegal Pakistani immigrants, who were deported by Turkey on Thursday landed at Islamabad airport, ARY News reported.

The deportees arrived in Islamabad through a flight of the Turkish Airlines were handed over the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Back in the month of August, Turkey had also deported 51 illegal immigrants belonging to Pakistan.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), 29 persons were permitted to go to their homes, whereas, the remaining nationals were shifted to anti-human smuggling cell for further investigation.

Earlier on August 22, Eighteen Pakistanis had been brought to Islamabad through a private airline’s plane after being deported from Germany.

Germany deported more than two dozens of illegal immigrants and handed them over to the Pakistani authorities.

The persons were shifted to anti-human smuggling cell by the authorities upon their return to the country, sources said.

