A man has been jailed after he along with another accomplice tried to rape a 20-year-old girl at an apartment which resulted in a jump from her from the 10th storey of a building in Turkey.

According to details, the incident occurred in Basaksehir district of Istanbul on March 21, 2016.

Local media reports while narrating the incident said that the 20-year-old victim, Gulay Bursali, was visiting an apartment with her friend, identified only as E.O.

A real estate agent Cihan Issi, who was showing them a flat for rent, brought another man called Mehmet Vural with him and as soon as all of these were inside the apartment, the two men started beating E.O.

They later tried to rape Gulay Bursali, who ran towards the window and jumped out from the 10th storey of the building.

Both the suspects later went into hiding after the incident, however, Vural was caught and arrested three years later in March 2019 while Issi still remains at large.

During the trial Vural pleaded not guilty but was sentenced to life in prison for deliberate murder and another 41 years for sexual assault and deprivation of liberty.

A prosecutor in the case said that some mistakes were made during the investigation which prolonged it, allowing the defendant (Issi) to escape. He, however, hoped that the fugitive will be caught as soon as possible and want the penalty against him as high as possible.

