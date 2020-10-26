University student ‘raped, filmed’ by classmate, friends in Punjab

CHINIOT: A female student of Punjab’s Government College (GC) University was allegedly sexually abused by four men, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the young woman was raped by her classmate, named Shahid, and his three friends. They also filmed the sexual assault.

A police official said the police have arrested Shahid after lodging a first information report (FIR) of the incident while his three accomplices are on the run. Efforts are underway to arrest them as well, he assured.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, taking note of the incident, sought a report in this regard from the Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO). He directed the police to ensure all suspects are arrested and the victim gets justice.

Multiple incidents of sexual abuse of women and children have come to the fore of late. Two such cases were reported on Sunday in Punjab alone. A 10-year-old boy staying at a hostel was raped by a teacher in the Ahmadpur Sharqia sub-division of the Bahawalpur district.

Separately, a female dancer was allegedly raped by a police constable at gunpoint in Lahore.

