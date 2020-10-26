Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


University student ‘raped, filmed’ by classmate, friends in Punjab

university student raped

CHINIOT: A female student of Punjab’s Government College (GC) University was allegedly sexually abused by four men, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the young woman was raped by her classmate, named Shahid, and his three friends. They also filmed the sexual assault.

Read More: Female performer ‘raped’ by police constable at gunpoint in Lahore 

A police official said the police have arrested Shahid after lodging a first information report (FIR) of the incident while his three accomplices are on the run. Efforts are underway to arrest them as well, he assured.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, taking note of the incident, sought a report in this regard from the Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO). He directed the police to ensure all suspects are arrested and the victim gets justice.

Multiple incidents of sexual abuse of women and children have come to the fore of late. Two such cases were reported on Sunday in Punjab alone. A 10-year-old boy staying at a hostel was raped by a teacher in the Ahmadpur Sharqia sub-division of the Bahawalpur district.

Read More: Minor boy staying at hostel ‘raped by teacher’ in Punjab  

Separately, a female dancer was allegedly raped by a police constable at gunpoint in Lahore.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

CM Usman Buzdar says PDM pursuing enemy’s agenda

Pakistan

Anti-polio drive begins in 33 districts of Balochistan

Pakistan

‘My dream’: PM shares master plan of ‘Pakistan’s first…

Pakistan

Naik Saif Janjua Shaheed being remembered on his martyrdom anniversary


ARY NEWS URDU