Turkish journalists briefed on LoC, Kashmir situation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A group of Turkish journalists visited ISPR office in Rawalpindi, Inter-Services Public Relations reported on Monday.

According to ISPR, the delegation was briefed about Pakistan-India February 27 standoff and situation along Line of Control (LoC).

“The delegation was also briefed about working boundary and human rights violations in under siege Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), said a press release.

The press release further states that the delegation will visit Muzaffarabad tomorrow (Tuesday) and Chokthi on Wednesday to interact with locals and civilian victims of Indian ceasefire violations.

It must be noted that the curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 43rd consecutive day on Monday.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Read More: Indian army preparing grounds for false flag operation by projecting two Pakistanis as terrorists: ISPR

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

