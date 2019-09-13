Turkmenistan ambassador meets Omar Ayub to discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Turkmenistan Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov called on Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the meeting matters relating to mutual cooperation especially in the field of energy were discussed in detail.

Federal Minister for Power apprised the Ambassador that Pakistan has embarked upon investor friendly policies in all its sectors and it has resulted in record enhancement of foreign investment in Pakistan.

He further apprised the Ambassador that new renewable energy policy is in the offing which is bound to attract huge investment in the sector.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan said that investors in his country are closely following the developments in Pakistan and they are keen on investing in various flourishing sectors.

Earlier on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad.

Matters relating to mutual interest especially on Pak-China Cooperation in the energy sector were discussed during the meeting.

