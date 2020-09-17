Turtle escapes alligators’ wrath; video goes viral

In a rather unexpected turn of events in a fight between an alligator and a turtle, the latter escaped from the strong jaws of the former in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video of a hungry alligator trying to eat a turtle was initially shared by Youtube channel HomeShark in 2017. It was shot in a backyard in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, United States.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video shows the alligator trying to crush the turtle between his strong jaws and after failing in its attempt, allowed the reptile to go away.

The video went viral recently after it was reshared by Naveed Trumboo on Twitter.

“Thick skin and a strong mind are essential if you want to survive in this world. Nobody can break you down if you don’t let them. -Unknown,” Trumboo wrote while sharing the video.

Thick skin and a strong mind are essential if you want to survive in this world. Nobody can break you down if you don’t let them. -Unknown pic.twitter.com/NePsZm5REq — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 15, 2020



One user commented on it saying, “I like how the alligator just stops and thinks about his life choices.” Another one wrote, “This gives new meaning to ‘Staring into the Jaws of Death’.”

Read More: Anaconda tries to swallow alligator, terrifying video goes viral

Someone commented, “Now that turtle has something to tell his grandkids in the future.” Yet another netizen added, “I like how the alligator just stops and thinks about his life choices.”

Comments

comments