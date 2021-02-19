TV reporter, crew robbed ahead of live broadcast, video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a TV reporter along with his crew was robbed at gunpoint as he was about to go live to report from outside a football stadium in Ecuador.

Footage of the incident was captured by a cameraman, who was accompanying the reporter, and later went viral after being shared on social media.

According to reports, Diego Ordinola, a reporter for DIRECTV Sports, was confronted by a man holding a gun outside the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, the country’s largest city.

Ni siquiera podemos trabajar tranquilos, esto ocurrió a las 13:00 de hoy en las afueras del Estadio Monumental.

Ordinola, who shared the scary video of the brazen gun-waving robber tweeted the footage, writing alongside: “We can’t even work quietly, this happened at 1:00 pm today outside the Monumental Stadium. The Policía Nacional del Ecuador promised to find these criminals.”

“Telephone!” the armed robber demanded, pointing the gun at Ordinola. He then snatched a mobile phone from another member of the reporting team and ran away.

The thief, who was wearing a surgical mask, ran away after the mugging bid as Ordinola and his cameraman followed him and captured him on camera as he fled on the back of a motorbike along with another accomplice.

