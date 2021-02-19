Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


TV reporter, crew robbed ahead of live broadcast, video goes viral

reporter, robbed, live broadcast TV

In a shocking incident, a TV reporter along with his crew was robbed at gunpoint as he was about to go live to report from outside a football stadium in Ecuador.

Footage of the incident was captured by a cameraman, who was accompanying the reporter, and later went viral after being shared on social media.

According to reports, Diego Ordinola, a reporter for DIRECTV Sports, was confronted by a man holding a gun outside the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, the country’s largest city.


Ordinola, who shared the scary video of the brazen gun-waving robber tweeted the footage, writing alongside: “We can’t even work quietly, this happened at 1:00 pm today outside the Monumental Stadium. The Policía Nacional del Ecuador promised to find these criminals.”

“Telephone!” the armed robber demanded, pointing the gun at Ordinola. He then snatched a mobile phone from another member of the reporting team and ran away.

Read More: WATCH: News reporter robbed of phone on live TV

The thief, who was wearing a surgical mask, ran away after the mugging bid as Ordinola and his cameraman followed him and captured him on camera as he fled on the back of a motorbike along with another accomplice.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Job application written by Apple’s Steve Jobs put up for auction  

Offbeat

Two drug smugglers try to cross North Sea on jet ski

Offbeat

Fish tank turns into block of ice amid cold wave, video goes viral

Offbeat

WATCH: Creepy dolls found nailed to trees in forest


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close