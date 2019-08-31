KARACHI: Popular micro-blogging site Twitter on Saturday sent a notice to ARY News’ official Twitter account over a video highlighting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and expressing solidarity with people of the valley.

مظلوم کشمیریوں کی آواز بننے پر ٹوئٹر کا اے آر وائی نیوز کو آفیشل اکاونٹ کو نوٹس مظلوم کشمیریوں کی آواز بننے پر ٹوئٹر کا اے آر وائی نیوز کے آفیشل اکاونٹ کو نوٹس — ٹوئٹر نے بھارت کی درخواست پر اے آر وائی نیوز آفیشل ٹوئٹر اکاونٹ کو نوٹس بھیجا، سچ دبانے کیلئے ٹوئٹر انتظامیہ بھارت کی آلہ کار بن گئی#ARYNews #Twitter #India Posted by ARY News on Saturday, August 31, 2019

As the government of Pakistan announced observing India’s independence day (August 15) as black day to highlight India’s illegal annexation and human rights abuses in the valley, ARY News too released a short video on August 15 highlighting why Pakistan is condemning the Indian move in Kashmir.

Turns out, the Indian government, in a move aimed at suppressing all voices in favour of Kashmir, reported the tweet containing the video.

“In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that Twitter has received a request from Law enforcement of India regarding your Twitter account, @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL, that claims the following content violates the law(s) of India,” reads the notice sent by Twitter.

Here is the video, the Indian officials reported to Twitter.

The video was widely shared and a huge number of social media users condemned Indian atrocities in the valley while supporting Pakistan’s move to observed August 15 as black day.

“We understand that receiving this type of notice can be an unsettling experience. While Twitter is not able to provide legal advice [or translate any attached legal process], we want you to have an opportunity to evaluate the request and, if you wish, take appropriate action to protect your interests,” the notice issued by Twitter further said.

It is pertinent to note here that earlier, Twitter also sent a similar notice to President of Pakistan Mr. Arif Alvi and had suspended several accounts for highlighting the Kashmir issue.

Comments

comments