ISLAMABAD: The administration of the micro-blogging website, Twitter, has suspended many accounts of Pakistani users without assigning any reasons and prior notice, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reacted upon the action in tweets, saying that the latest step of the Twitter administration was taken against the principles of freedom of expression.

Twitter has recently suspended accounts of number of Twitter users from Pakistan without any warning and on unsubstantiated grounds. PTA considers action of Twitter admin against set principles of freedom of speech. — PTA Pakistan (@PTAofficialpk) December 4, 2019

The authority asked social media consumers to report the complaints regarding the suspension of their accounts on its official website, [email protected] The spokesperson added that PTA will raise the matter for the accounts’ suspension with the Twitter administration soon.

Social media users are encouraged to report such suspended accounts to PTA at [email protected] so that the issue can be raised with Twitter officials. — PTA Pakistan (@PTAofficialpk) December 4, 2019

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Twitter administration had reached an agreement in October over the issue of accounts’ suspension over echoing the voice of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The agreement will make an end to the Indian monopoly on the social media platform as the Twitter administration agreed for not unilaterally suspending or terminating the accounts of Pakistani users in future.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) chief executive officer Sabahat Ali Shah and Twitter high-level officials held talks over the move which is tantamount to suppressing the freedom of voice of Pakistanis just after the illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

A detailed meeting was held between the NITB CEO and the higher officials of the social media website in the United States which led to the agreement that ended the unilateral blockage of accounts.

A large number of Twitter accounts were suspended by the website’s administration just after Pakistanis expressed solidarity with innocent Kashmiris.

