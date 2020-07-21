Two arrested over ‘hundi’ business in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in the illegal business of ‘hundi and hawala’ in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FIA State Bank circle team, on a tip-off conducted a raid at an office in Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) and arrested two suspects.

Rs 750,000 cash, mobile phones, cheque books, telegraphic transfers (TTs) and other articles were recovered from them.

FIA director said that the suspects were running the illegal business under cover of an import and export company.

Those arrested were identified as Arshad alias Dumba and Danish.

Earlier on July 17, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a suspect associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) involved in sending money through illegal means (hundi) in Karachi.

The raid had been conducted by FIA’s Anti-Terrorism Wing in Karachi’s area of Saddar, in the light of investigation from the arrested agents of RAW in Karachi.

The suspect named, Yaseen was a manager of an Exchange company and had been involved in transferring money to the enemies of the state through hundi.

