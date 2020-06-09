Two bodies recovered from Karachi

KARACHI: Two bodies were recovered from an abandoned plot in Karachi’s Manghopir area on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the victims were blindfolded and shot in the head from a close range. The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad and Qurban. Their ages were between 35 to 40 years.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for further medico-legal formalities.

Read More: Youngster killed infront of sisters in Karachi

Earlier on June 3, in an unfortunate incident, a youngster had been killed in front of his sisters as muggers had opened fire on him in Memon Goth area of the city.

The incident had occurred late on Tuesday night in Memon Goth area, when armed motorcyclists had intercepted Abdul Wahid and his family members.

He had been returning to Malir area from Memon Goth along with his two sisters and brother-in-law when the incident had occurred.

The looters had deprived them of their belongings and had opened fire on Abdul Wahid in front of his two sisters, when he had demanded of them to return some of his belongings.

