Youngster killed infront of sisters in Karachi over resistance during mugging bid

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, a youngster was killed infront of his sisters as muggers opened fire on him in Memon Goth area of the city, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night in Memon Goth area, when armed motorcyclists intercepted Abdul Wahid and his family members.

He was returning to Malir area from Memon Goth along with his two sisters and brother-in-law when the incident occurred.

The looters deprived them of their belongings and opened fire on Abdul Wahid infront of his two sisters, when he demanded of them to return some of his belongings.

He was left to bleed on the road for almost an hour as passers-by captured his last moments on camera rather than extending support to shift him to a hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a local hospital in the city. The body was handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.

In yet another unfortunate incident of a loved-one being killed infront of his family member, a female varsity student was killed before her father while resisting robbery bid in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi on 03 October 2019.

Misbah, a university student, was injured while resisting a bid of robbery near Mochi More in Gulshan Iqbal, police said. She got a bullet wound in head in the incident and transferred to hospital for medical attendance.

She succumbed to her injury in the hospital, police said. The police later claimed to arrest two alleged killers involved in the incident.

