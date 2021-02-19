Two children dead, eight injured in school van-truck collision

BAHAWALPUR: Two children were killed and eight others were injured in a crash between a truck and a school van in Bahawalpur due to dense fog, ARY News reported on Friday, citing rescue sources.

The accident occurred at Hasil Pur road. After being informed about, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved body and injured children to the hospital.

Five children were shifted to Victoria and four to THQ Hospital. The cause of the accident is said to be dense fog in the area, which has blanket several parts of the province and disrupted flights schedule.

In a separate accident on Wednesday, at least seven people were killed while 10 others injured in a passenger van-truck collision in Khushab.

Read more: Six of family including women, children die in car crash

On getting information, rescue teams and ambulances reached the scene of the collision and had shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Khushab.

Separately, 12 people were injured in a pile-up involving 14 vehicles near Kamoke.

Rescue sources had said dense fog engulfing the area caused the pile-up. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Comments

comments