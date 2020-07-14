Two dacoits killed, two arrested in alleged police encounter

FAISALABAD: The police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two dacoits and arrested two others in separate encounters in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the first alleged police encounter took place at the Sargodha Road, where the dacoits, riding motorcycle, opened fire at the police party at the check-post, who asked them to stop.

In retaliatory fire, two dacoits were dead, said the local police and added that the deceased were wanted to police in many dacoity cases.

The police have recovered cash, mobile phones, arms and snatched motorcycle from the possession of the killed dacoits.

Meanwhile, two dacoits were taken into custody when they were fleeing after dacoity near Talyan Walan.

Earlier this year in the month of January, four suspected absconders including a woman were shot dead in an alleged encounter with police in Lakki Marwat’s area of Pahar Khel Paka.

According to the police, the suspects were killed in an exchange of fire with the police party. Two policemen also got injured in the act.

