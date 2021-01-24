Two killed, five injured in firing between two rival groups

FAISALABAD: Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a brawl between two groups in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, two groups exchanged fire at the Sargodha Road, which resulted in the death of two people and bullet wounds to five others.

The injured and bodies were moved to the Allied Hospital for autopsy and first aid. The deceased were identified as Rashid and Bilal, said the police and added that the assailants managed to flee away from the scene.

Search for the arrest of the accused was underway. The reason behind the clash could not be ascertained according to the initial reports.

