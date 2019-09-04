Two dead, two injured as roof of house collapses in Lyari

KARACHI: At least two people were dead and two others sustained injuries when a roof of a double storey house collapsed in Machi Miani Market area of Lyari, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Getting the information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and started relief and rescue work. The bodies of husband and wife have been retrieved from the debris of the collapsed house and two girls were also rescued in injured condition.

The injured girls were moved to a nearby medical facility.

Detailing about the incident, the SHO Ahsan Zulfiqar said, the building, in which the family was living in was in dilapidated condition.

Despite numerous warnings, the family refused to vacate the premises.

In another incident of the same nature, that took place on April 18, in Charsadda had claimed lives of three members of a family and injuries to three when the roof of their house caved-in due to heavy rain in Behram Deri, an area of district Charsadda.

Read more: Roof collapse kills seven members of a family in Sheikhupura

The roof of the house collapsed due to heavy downpour in the area, resulting in death of three including husband, wife and their daughter, while three of their kids also sustained injuries in the incident.

The rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital for medical treatment.

Comments

comments