Two die as ‘out-of-control’ car plunges into sea in Karachi

KARACHI: Two people lost their lives as the driver lost control over his vehicle which plunged into the sea near Defence Phase VIII area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A police officer said two persons were sitting inside the vehicle which went out of control by an under training driver and fell into the sea. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Shiraz Nazir said the men were brought out of the water and shifted to a nearby hospital.

The hospital sources said that the critically wounded persons failed to survive. The deceased persons were identified as Muhammad Iftikhar and Danial, who were relatives.

Earlier in July last year, at least four people had lost their lives and six others suffered critical injuries when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Haripur.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital after retrieving them from the ravine.

Rescue officials said that the ill-fated vehicle with 22 passengers on board was heading to Nara Amazai when it plunged into the ravine near Kapri.

