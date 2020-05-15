Two doctors from Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar resign under protest

Spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar announced that two of their doctors have resigned in the backdrop of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesperson said that the healthcare professionals lied to the people about coronavirus and tried leading them astray about its implications and contraction.

The matter arose on non-availability of beds for quarantined isolation of patients.

The spokesperson said that the hospital organisation held several meetings with the doctors but they were defiant on their stance.

Earlier on May 10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved establishment of a 500-bed emergency hospital in Peshawar to deal with a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus positive patients.

This was revealed by Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a twee.

“In every crisis, an opportunity. Today, we can build on what PTI’s work of the last few years, & take KP’s healthcare system to the next level. The CM has approved a 500-bed emergency hospital in Peshawar, where cases are greatest, to deal with the surge capacity for Covid-19,” he tweeted.

