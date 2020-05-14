Doctor, 4 more test positive for coronavirus in Children’s Hospital Lahore

LAHORE: In an unfortunate development, a doctor along with four others at Children’s Hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Hospital authorities said that a total of 52 samples were taken from the hospital staff 10 days ago to test them for novel coronavirus.

The doctor said that he was told after a lengthy delay of 10 days that he was coronavirus positive while he kept on seeing patients and meeting his family and loved ones.

Doctor Umair who tested positive for the virus said that he became a father to a five year old daughter born a few days back and had been in constant contact with the newborn till the reports came positive.

The hospital authorities are highly concerned over the delay and are now testing as many of their staff as they can to deduce if anyone else caught the pathogen from the initial infected.

Earlier on May 11, a lady doctor of district hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus informed a ministry of health representative.

71 individuals including nurses, doctors and paramedics were tested for novel coronavirus in the healthcare facility.

