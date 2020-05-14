Family of coronavirus patient damage hospital property in Karachi

KARACHI: Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) became the site for undue chaos and ruckus on Thursday after a coronavirus patient under treatment at the facility passed away, ARY News reported.

Relatives of the deceased charged the medical facility breaking the gate of the health centres coronavirus ward along with its glass windows.

Family of the deceased patient also inflicted damage to expensive medical equipment in the healthcare facility.

Rangers and Police were called in by Jinnah hospital to take control of the situation which was eventually achieved.

Earlier in the day, a woman checked into a medical center in Larkana and lost her life during treatment at the facility.

Bereaved relatives and family members of the deceased woman levied blames on the hospital staff and doctors alleging negligence on their part.

Angry family members and relatives took hold of Dr Rehmat Ullah and inflicted a beatdown on him, his mobile phone was also snatched away when he tried calling in for help.

