Family of deceased patient resorts to violence at Larkana medical center

LARKANA: A woman checked into a medical center lost her life during treatment at the medical facility on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Bereaved relatives and family members of the deceased woman have levied blame on the hospital staff and doctors alleging negligence.

Angry family members and relatives took hold of Dr Rehmat Ullah and inflicted a beatdown on him, his mobile phone was also snatched away when he tried calling in for help.

After the incident was reported to the police, the officers came to the site of the incident and is currently embroiled in dialogues with the furious relatives of the deceased.

Doctors and paramedics of the healthcare facility have taken refuge in a room of the facility and locked it from the inside.

Earlier on May 5, Sheikh Zaid Women’s Hospital reported the death of a new mother who had given birth two days prior while diagnosed with coronavirus.

