Woman in Larkana dies of coronavirus two days after child birth

LARKANA: Sheikh Zaid Women’s Hospital reported the death of a new mother who had given birth two days prior while diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to details, the female patient was a resident of Madeji town in Shikarpur, Sindh, ARY News reported.

The doctors at the healthcare facility revealed that the infant was tested for coronavirus and the test results returned negative.

The hospital staff, team of doctors and paramedics, a total of five people who delivered the child have also been tested and await test results.

Sheikh Zaid Women’s Hospital’s isolation ward has been sealed after the unfortunate incident till further notice.

Earlier on April 26, A pregnant coronavirus positive patient admitted at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital (DRPCHK) has given birth to a child.

According to details, doctors of the hospital’s gynecology wards made the delivery possible after a successful operation.

Medical Superintendent civil hospital apprised the media of the status of the mother and child afterwards saying that both are in good health and stable.

