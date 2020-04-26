Coronavirus patient gives birth at Karachi’s Civil Hospital

KARACHI: A pregnant coronavirus positive patient admitted at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital (DRPCHK) has given birth to a child on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, doctors of the hospital’s gynecology wards made the delivery possible after a successful operation.

Medical Superintendent civil hospital apprised the media of the status of the mother and child afterwards saying that both are in good health and stable.

The staff present in the labour room at the time of delivery and the lady doctor who performed the procedure are all being tested for coronavirus as a precaution.

Earlier in the day, Spokesman of Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab has said that 182 children under the age of 10 have tested positive for coronavirus in the province.

In a video statement Wahab said that over 900 people of the age 60 and above have contracted coronavirus in Sindh. He said the government repeatedly advising people to stay at homes to protect themselves and their families from deadly coronavirus.

“we have to protect our children and elders from coronavirus,” Sindh Government spokesman said. He also urged everyone to make sure children and old people do not leave homes as people who go outside contract the deadly virus.

