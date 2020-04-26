Coronaviruses cases surge to 13,201 in Pakistan, death toll rises to 277

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan has jumped to 13,201 after the emergence of new infections with 277 deaths reported so far, according to National Command and Operation Center’s statistics.

Punjab has reported 5,446 cases, followed by Sindh where the tally of such cases stands at 4,615. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 1,864 cases, Balochistan 722, Islamabad 245, Gilgit Baltistan 318, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 55.

Eight of the 277 deaths were reported across the country over the past 24 hours.

According to the government’s statistics, 2,936 patients have recovered from the disease,

According to the official statistics, a total of 1,44,365 tests have been conducted across the country since the first case was reported.

Global deaths linked to the coronavirus have passed 200,000, while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3 million in coming days, according to a Reuters tally.

More than half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, Spain and Italy.

The first death linked to the disease was reported on Jan. 10 in Wuhan, China. It took 91 days for the death toll to pass 100,000 and a further 16 days to reach 200,000, according to the Reuters tally of official reports from governments.

By comparison, there are an estimated 400,000 deaths annually from malaria, one of the world’s most deadly infectious diseases.

