Parliamentary committee on coronavirus meets tomorrow

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus will be held in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

According to a press release, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar will brief the Committee on the impact of lockdown due to COVID-19 and immediate steps required to protect the economy with particular reference to the industrial sector.

Likewise, the Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce will brief the Committee about effect of the lockdown with reference to trade and commercial activities in the country.

The committee has also invited representatives of the business community to hear their perspective on the issue in hand besides getting their input for making appropriate recommendations to government for revival of economy affected by the COVID-19.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) earlier in the day reviewed the implementation of Ramazan guidelines, SME package, health situation and data integration.

The meeting, held in Islamabad, was chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Asad Umar said the provinces may be asked to give feedback on compliance by people on Ramazan guidelines tomorrow.

