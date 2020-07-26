Two die of electrocution in Karachi in third monsoon spell

KARACHI: Two people were electrocuted to death in Karachi after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the city on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the rain has played havoc in the city, whereas majority of the roads are submerged with rain water. Two youth were electrocuted to death in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Landhi.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth was injured due to electrocution.

The torrential rain has flooded Surjani Town, Clifton, Gadap Town, Garden Town, Federal B Area and Jamshed Road while locals in Gulshan Iqbal, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, Landhi and Buffer Zone are facing electricity loadshedding.

The downpour has also caused traffic jam on different roads, creating problems for residents in traveling.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the heaviest downpour was recorded 78.5 mm in Gulistan-e-Johar, 78 mm in surrounding areas of University Road, 55 mm at Old Airport, 42 mm in Pehalwan Goth and 68.4 in Surjani.

More than 500 feeders of K-Electric have tripped, whereas, electricity wires in different areas were dropped to the ground, increasing the risks of electrocution incidents.

Areas like Nipa Chowrangi, Gurumandir Chowrangi, Shahrai-e-Faisal, Hassan Square are showing view of pond.

Meanwhile, administration has become ghost from the major roads of the city and rainwater cannot be drained out.

