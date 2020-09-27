Two fresh dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab on Sunday reported two new cases of dengue fever, taking the number of the total cases to 62 in the province, thus so far, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, the patients hailing from Rawalpindi and Toba Tek Singh are under treatment.

He further added that out of 62 total patients, 56 dengue patients have recovered their health, while six others are still under treatment in the province.

No deaths have been reported in the ongoing year due to the dengue virus, the health department spokesperson said.

The masses are advised to contact helpline 1033 in case of any signs of dengue fever or can register their complaints.

Earlier in the month of August, as many as 533 suspected patients of dengue fever were reported in Punjab in a single day.

The patients after tests were declared fit and sound and were allowed to leave to their homes. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that emergency measures being taken by the provincial government against dengue outbreak.

She had said that all concerned authorities have been clearly advised that stagnant water ponds be immediately filled with soil and anti-dengue fumigation should be carried out on such places.

